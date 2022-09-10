Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demands Telangana government take action on Hyderabad security breach incident

A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday demanded action from the KCR government in Telangana after a security scare at his event in Hyderabad on Friday. A man breached the Assam CM’s security and tried to dismantle his mic on the stage. The incident was caught on camera.

“He could have attacked me with the sharp weapon. The Telangana government should take action,” Sarma said, adding that the incident was against the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava (a guest is like a god).

Addressing the media, the Assam CM said, "We were at zero distance. If a member of a political party does such a thing, then it looks indecent. It was against India’s culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.”

A man tried to confront Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

"He can have Ganesh darshan and give speeches but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated,” the man who tried to confront Sarma, identified as Nand Kishore Vyas, had said.

The Assam CM was in Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh immersion Shobhayatra.

(With inputs from ANI)