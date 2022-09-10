Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demands Telangana government take action on Hyderabad security breach incident

A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma demands Telangana government take action on Hyderabad security breach incident
A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday demanded action from the KCR government in Telangana after a security scare at his event in Hyderabad on Friday. A man breached the Assam CM’s security and tried to dismantle his mic on the stage. The incident was caught on camera. 

“He could have attacked me with the sharp weapon. The Telangana government should take action,” Sarma said, adding that the incident was against the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava (a guest is like a god).

Addressing the media, the Assam CM said, "We were at zero distance. If a member of a political party does such a thing, then it looks indecent. It was against India’s culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.”
A man tried to confront Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday. 

"He can have Ganesh darshan and give speeches but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated,” the man who tried to confront Sarma, identified as Nand Kishore Vyas, had said.

The Assam CM was in Hyderabad to participate in various programmes including Ganesh immersion Shobhayatra. 

READ | Arvind Kejriwal’s all-India poll promise: AAP will make temporary employees permanent wherever it comes to power

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.