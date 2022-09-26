'Did not break any law': Assam CM after FIR filed against him, Sadhguru for Kaziranga night safari

A Screengrab from video showing Assam CM Himanta Biswa with Sadhguru on September 24, 2022, at Kaziranga National Park. (Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed allegations by activists that he along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev broke wildlife protection law by going on a night safari inside the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on September 24.

Sarma also said that there is no law that people cannot visit the park at night. Two activists have filed a police complaint against Sarma, Vasudev and state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah claiming they violated the Wildlife Protection Act, of 1972 when they entered the national park beyond the scheduled visit time on Saturday.

The activist alleged that the Act bans safari tours inside the national park after a scheduled time to protect the animals and keep their habitat relatively untouched. Videos circulated on social media and local channels showed Vasudev driving an open safari SUV along with Sarma and Baruah.

"There is no violation. According to wildlife law, the warden can give permission to enter a protected area even at night. No law stops people from entering at night. Yesterday, we had the formal opening of the park for this season and now Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have arrived. Since they have lakhs of followers, this time we expect the tourist season will be very good for Kaziranga," Sarma told reporters on Sunday night.

Who filed the complaint?

Activists Soneswar Narah and Prabin Pegu, who filed the complaint with the Golaghat district police, said action should be taken against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Sarma and Vasudev on Saturday inaugurated the three-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga. Later, Chief Minister Sarma unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh in Kaziranga along with Vasudev. On Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister along with Sadhguru Vasudev also opened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists for this season.

