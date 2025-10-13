Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Assam CM Himanta Sarma issues BIG statement on Zubeen Garg death case: 'Singapore police...'

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged the singer might have been poisoned, which led to his untimely death.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:19 AM IST

Assam CM Himanta Sarma issues BIG statement on Zubeen Garg death case: 'Singapore police...'
Zubeen Garg died last month in Singapore.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there has been a "positive response" from NRI Assamese people in Singapore regarding the investigation into celebrated singer Zubeen Garg's death in the island country. Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer might have been poisoned, which led to his untimely death.

What did CM Sarma say on Zubeen's case?

Sarma on Sunday stressed the seriousness with which Singaporean authorities are handling the investigation and the collaborative efforts underway to gather essential information. The CM also expressed optimism about receiving substantial updates soon, as both the Assam government and the Singaporean police work closely on the matter. "We get a positive response from the NRI Assamese people in Singapore. A significant number of NRI Assamese people in Singapore have assured their cooperation with the ongoing investigation. I hope that we will get a positive response today or tomorrow...Singapore police also sent some queries to Zubeen's family. Singapore is conducting the investigation very seriously. Singapore has sent some vital queries about Zubeen. We collected that from his family and sent it back yesterday. Singapore is also active and from day one, they want to give us a proper report for conducting the inquiry completely. What's our requirement - crime scene, statement, and we already sent MLAT through the Union Home Ministry, and all documents are with the Singapore Attorney General," he said.

How is the police investigation going?

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an apparent drowning incident. The singer was in the country to perform at the Northeast India Festival. The Assam Police have arrested over half-a-dozen people in the case, including Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta. A 10-member special investigation team (SIT) is leading the probe into the iconic singer's death.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

