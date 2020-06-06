Assam Board SEBA 10th Result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita tops HSLC exam; check @sebaonline.org

Three candidates have secured the third rank in the HSLC results.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website at 9 am on Saturday (June 6). Students who appeared for the Assam board class 10 HSLC exams 2020 can check their results at sebaonline.org.

Results for class 10 SEBA HSLC exams are available on other website also, like examresults.net, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, a student of Padum Pukhuri High School has topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2020 by scoring 595 marks out of total 600. Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School Dibrugarh is on the second position with 594 marks.

Three candidates have secured the third rank in the HSLC results. They are Debisma Priya Borah of Gyanjyoti Academy, Narayanpur,, Jyotishman Deva Sarma of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Barbhag and Chaki B Gulton of St Maary’s HS Shool in Guwahati. All the three students have scored 591 marks.

Those who haven't checked their scorecard yet can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Go to the official website of the board, which is sebaonline.org

Look for SEBA HSLC Result 2020

Enter your details in the space provided.

Download Assam 10th Result 2020 or Assam HSLC Result 2020 for future reference.

Over 3.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 Assam board examinations this year. The exams were conducted from February 10 to 29. Last year, the Assam board results were declared on May 15; however, the results have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.