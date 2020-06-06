Assam Board SEBA 10th Result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita tops HSLC exam; check @sebaonline.org

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

Jacqueliene Fernandez shares unseen glimpses of her fun-filled 38th birthday bash with friends in New York

Independence Day 2023: Delhi under tight security cordon; sealed borders, anti-drone radars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

10 fish that can survive without oxygen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

HomeIndia

India

Assam Board SEBA 10th Result 2020: Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita tops HSLC exam; check @sebaonline.org

Three candidates have secured the third rank in the HSLC results.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2020, 02:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website at 9 am on Saturday (June 6). Students who appeared for the Assam board class 10 HSLC exams 2020 can check their results at sebaonline.org. 

Results for class 10 SEBA HSLC exams are available on other website also, like examresults.net, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in. 

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, a student of Padum Pukhuri High School has topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2020 by scoring 595 marks out of total 600. Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School Dibrugarh is on the second position with 594 marks.

Three candidates have secured the third rank in the HSLC results. They are Debisma Priya Borah of Gyanjyoti Academy, Narayanpur,, Jyotishman Deva Sarma of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Barbhag and Chaki B Gulton of St Maary’s HS Shool in Guwahati. All the three students have scored 591 marks.

Those who haven't checked their scorecard yet can follow these simple steps to check their results: 

  • Go to the official website of the board, which is sebaonline.org
  • Look for SEBA HSLC Result 2020
  • Enter your details in the space provided.
  • Download Assam 10th Result 2020 or Assam HSLC Result 2020 for future reference.

Over 3.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 Assam board examinations this year. The exams were conducted from February 10 to 29. Last year, the Assam board results were declared on May 15; however, the results have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. 

Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli postponed, to now clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2

This IIT Delhi grad teamed up with Ratan Tata’s firm to build Rs 10,300 crore medicine delivery app; net worth is…

Meet IIT grad who helped a YouTuber build Rs 9000 crore firm, Rs 4000 crore net worth, now targets Rs 2400 crore…

Meet Dropout Chaiwala, 18-year-old who left college to start his business in Australia; now earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE