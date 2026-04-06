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As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit this person for mega success, call him 'unshakable rock'

Assam beef row rages amid polls: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs Kunki Chowdhury, controversial candidate, details here

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Assam beef row rages amid polls: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs Kunki Chowdhury, controversial candidate, details here

Amid this beef rage row, a video of Parakala Sitharaman, husband of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has emerged online, where the political analyst and author has urged people to vote for Chowdhury.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

Assam beef row rages amid polls: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs Kunki Chowdhury, controversial candidate, details here
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Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. Ahead of the polls,  political tensions intensified after Kunki Chowdhury, a candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), filed a police complaint alleging the circulation of deepfake videos. This comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Kunki Choudhury and her mother, Sujata Gurung Choudhury, of their alleged consumption of beef.

The AJP vs BJP sparked off after Sarma said, "Now, Muslim people don't eat beef and are consuming buffalo meat after my request. We don't support beef-eating culture in Assam. We have a cattle preservation act in Assam and according to the law, if anyone violates the law, they will be jailed for three years." While Chowdhury alleged that “maliciously created” videos were being circulated on social media to damage her reputation and electoral prospects, adding that even her mother had been dragged into the controversy, causing “severe mental harm”.

Parakala Sitharaman endorses Kunki Chowdhury

Amid this beef rage row, a video of Parakala Sitharaman, husband of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has emerged online, where the political analyst and author has urged people to vote for Chowdhury. "She is a bright, well-educated, mature candidate, having national and international exposure. She is full of fresh ideas and is very skilled and confident to implement them," he said. 

" I am sure she can transform your constituency (Guwahati Central) and change your life for the better. The vote for her will develop and also defend the founding values of your constituency," he added.

Who is Kunki Chowdhury?

 Kunki Chowdhury, 27, the youngest candidate in the upcoming Assam assembly elections, has gained spotlight over a bitter war of words with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. She has a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from University College London (UCL) and a Bachelor of Business Administration from NMIMS Mumbai. Before entering politics, she served as the Strategic Development Manager at the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society and held a leadership role at G.B. Chowdhury Holdings. In the upcoming election, she is a "Gen Z" voice, focusing on governance and infrastructure rather than identity politics.

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