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Assam becomes third state to pass UCC bill amid political clash between BJP and opposition

The Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill after a heated debate, making it the third BJP-ruled state to adopt UCC.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 27, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

Assam becomes third state to pass UCC bill amid political clash between BJP and opposition
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The Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after an intense five-hour debate marked by sharp exchanges between the ruling alliance and Opposition parties. The legislation was approved through a voice vote despite strong objections from Congress and other Opposition members, who described the move as politically motivated and socially divisive.

With this development, Assam has become the third BJP-governed state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to implement a common civil framework governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession.

Key provisions of the new law

The newly passed legislation mandates compulsory registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships in cases where at least one partner is a resident of Assam. It also prohibits polygamy and introduces provisions aimed at ensuring equal inheritance rights for sons, daughters, and elderly parents.

Another significant aspect of the law is the exclusion of Scheduled Tribes (STs) from its scope. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the exemption, stating that tribal communities already follow long-standing customary practices that protect women’s rights and discourage practices like polygamy.

Calling the legislation a 'historic milestone,' Sarma said the law would strengthen gender justice and prevent exploitation in relationships through coercion or deception.

Opposition questions need for the law

Opposition parties strongly criticised the Bill, arguing that Assam already has laws addressing issues such as child marriage, mandatory marriage registration, and polygamy. Congress legislators claimed the government introduced the Bill without proper public consultation or discussion with social and religious organisations.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar argued that the legislation could not truly be termed “uniform” because tribal communities had been kept outside its ambit. He also accused the ruling BJP of using the issue for political gain rather than social reform.

AIUDF members alleged that the law interferes with religious freedoms and constitutional rights, particularly affecting the Muslim community in the state. Some Opposition leaders also raised concerns over the mandatory registration of live-in relationships, claiming it could lead to unnecessary surveillance and bureaucratic interference in private lives.

BJP defends legislation

The ruling BJP and its allies maintained that the UCC was promised in the party’s election manifesto and aimed at promoting equality before the law. Supporters of the Bill argued that it would modernise personal laws, improve women’s rights, and bring greater legal clarity to family matters.

The legislation is expected to trigger wider political and legal debate in the coming months as reactions continue to emerge from various social and religious groups across Assam and the country.

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