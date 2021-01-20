Assam Assembly Elections 2021: EC makes big announcement on people excluded from NRC

The Election Commission on Wednesday stated that people in Assam excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list can vote in the coming elections. The commission said that they will be able to vote as their names are on the voters’ list.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made this statement at a press conference.

The CEC along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar is in Assam on a three-day-long programme to review the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

After their arrival, the Election Commission (EC) held a discussion with Nitin Khade, CEO, Assam and the Police Nodal Officer at a city hotel in Guwahati.

In a press briefing today, Arora said, “In view of COVID-19 social distancing norms, the Commission has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1500 to 1000.”

“Accordingly for Assam, the number of polling stations would go up by about 5000 and are likely to be more than 33000 for forthcoming elections,” he added.

The EC held meetings with political parties, election-related regulatory agencies, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officials during the 3-day visit.

From January 11 to January 13, the ECI team led by Dharmendra Sharma had visited the state to assess preparedness for the Assembly poll in Assam.

Nitin Khade, CEO Assam had conducted review meetings with various officials to ensure smooth conduct of ensuing elections.

The Legislative Assembly of Assam comprises 126 seats.

The polls for Assam Assembly are likely to be held in April-May, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.