Assam Assembly Elections 2021: BJP releases 70 names, Sonowal to contest from Majuli, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari. Both of them used to contest from these constituencies even earlier.

"BJP will fight Assam polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)," Singh said. For Assam polls, BJP has replaced 11 sitting MLAs with new faces. Allies AGP, UPPL will contest 26 and eight seats respectively. Sonowal, Sarma and leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal were also present at the press conference.

"We are declaring the names of candidates on 70 seats as of now, out of the 126 seats in Assam Assembly. We are giving 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)," Arun Singh said.

The Assembly elections in the state will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 the results will be declared on May 2.

The list was announced a day after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by PM Narendra Modi met in the national capital. Majuli will go to polls on March 27 in the first phase, while Jalukbari will be polled in the third phase and last phase on April 6.