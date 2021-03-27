Assam Assembly Election 2021: All you need to know about first phase of polling today

The first phase of polling for the Assam Assembly Election 2021 is slated today (March 27). The fate of 264 candidates from 47 Assembly constituencies across the state will be decided by 81,09,815 voters, including 40,77,210 men and 40,32,481 women.

The BJP is contesting in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the AGP is contesting in 10 seats.

Congress is contesting in 43 seats and its allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML in one seat each.

Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting in 41 seats while the Raijor Dal is contesting in 19 seats as independents.

A total of 78 independents are in the fray in the first phase of the Assam Assembly election 2021.

There are 23 women candidates on the battlefield in the first phase, Election Commission sources said.

Prominent faces in the first phase

BJP leader and incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami

Ministers - Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan, and Nazir Hussain

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora

Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Bhupen Borah

Former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan, and Rakibul Hussain

Jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan