264 crorepatis contesting election in Assam, 2nd phase voting to begin tomorrow

Of the three-phased Assam Assembly Election 2021, the state is going to the second phase of polling tomorrow (April 1). In the second phase, 39 assembly constituencies spanned over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam are going to polls.

Crorepati candidates

In the three-phased Assam Assembly elections, of the 946 candidates contesting for the 126-member assembly, 264 members are crorepatis, which is 27.90% of the total number of candidates in the race.

The richest candidate in the arena is the United Peoples Party, Liberal (UPPL) Kokrajhar West (ST) contestant Manaranjan Brahma, with total assets worth Rs 268 crores.

He is followed by Independent candidate Rahul Roy from Udharbond with assets worth Rs 136 crore and AIUDF's Jamunamukh nominee Sirajuddin Ajmal with assets worth Rs 111 crores, according to the affidavits filed by them.

All three candidates have shown their source of income from business with Brahma's wife filing her source as agricultural income.

Congress has the highest 64 candidates with assets above a crore, followed by BJP with 60, the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad with 31, the Asom Gana Parishad 22, AIUDF 11, BPF eight, UPPL one, and the rest are independents.

The income of 72 candidates is in the category of Rs 5 crores and above, 91 of them are between Rs 2 crores and above while 197 are in the bracket of Rs 50 lakh to two crores.

Second-phase polling details

The second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates. In the first phase, 47 seats went to polls in the 126-member assembly.

The polling in Assam will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 1. Extra one-hour has been given keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 73,44,631 eligible voters in the second phase of the Assam Assembly elections. Out of this 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders.

The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase elections.

Seats and candidates details

Assam constituency of Hojai with 373 polling stations and 2,65,886 voters has the maximum number of electors.

The constituency having the lowest number of electors is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations and 1,32,339 electors.

A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. While 649 nominations were filed, 30 of them were rejected and 33 were withdrawn.

Of the 345 candidates, there are four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly, whose fate will be sealed in the second phase polls.

The ruling BJP is contesting in 34 seats and its allies, the AGP in six and the UPPL in three, with friendly contests in four constituencies-two each with the AGP and the UPPL.

The Congress is contesting in 27, its allies the AIUDF in eight and BPF in four.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 17 seats while 174 independents are also in the fray.