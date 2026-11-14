Horrifying Accident Caught On Cam: Traveller veers off lane, collides with truck killing 24

A dashcam video has captured the head-on collision between a passenger Traveller and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, which killed 24 people and injured 11 others.

The footage shows the Traveller moving towards the truck before the two vehicles collide.(Credit: Twitter)

A video recorded by a truck’s dashboard camera has emerged, showing the moment a passenger Traveller crashed head-on into a container truck near Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. The accident claimed 24 lives and left 11 people injured.

The footage shows the Traveller moving towards the truck before the two vehicles collide. The video has surfaced as authorities continue investigating what led to the crash.

Chief Minister to visit accident site

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said he will visit the accident site on Saturday. He is also expected to review the medical treatment being provided to those injured in the collision.

ASSAM'S KAZIRANGA HORROR CRASH: TERRIFYING MOMENTS CAUGHT ON TRUCK'S DASHCAM The chilling visuals of the horrific road accident at Rongajan in Kaziranga have been captured on the dashcam of the truck involved in the collision. The footage shows the terrifying moments of the crash that left several people dead and others injured. The visuals capture the sheer severity of the devastating collision. November 13, 2026

Gaurav Gogoi raises concerns over highway conditions

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the condition of highways in Assam following the accident. He alleged corruption in highway construction and maintenance and said poor road quality was contributing to frequent crashes.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gogoi questioned the collection of tolls when, according to him, roads were not being maintained properly.

He alleged that the accident could have been prevented and blamed what he described as a nexus between contractors and politicians. He said ordinary people were paying the price for these alleged lapses.

Accident took place in Golaghat district

The collision occurred at Rongajan in Assam’s Golaghat district. The passenger Traveller, reportedly carrying students and other passengers, crashed into the container truck.

The exact circumstances that caused the vehicle to move into the truck’s lane are yet to be established. The investigation is underway.