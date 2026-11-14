FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir's epic DEFEATS Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2

Horrifying Accident Caught On Cam: Traveller veers off lane, collides with truck killing 24

Assam accident: Dashcam captures moments before Traveller crashes into container

Kaziranga Road Accident Update: Death Toll Rises To 24; Mini-Bus Had 13 Overspeeding Challans

Kaziranga Road Accident Update: Death Toll Rises To 24; Mini-Bus Had 13 Overspeeding Challans

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Horrifying Accident Caught On Cam: Traveller veers off lane, collides with truck killing 24

A dashcam video has captured the head-on collision between a passenger Traveller and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, which killed 24 people and injured 11 others.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Horrifying Accident Caught On Cam: Traveller veers off lane, collides with truck killing 24
The footage shows the Traveller moving towards the truck before the two vehicles collide.(Credit: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video recorded by a truck’s dashboard camera has emerged, showing the moment a passenger Traveller crashed head-on into a container truck near Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. The accident claimed 24 lives and left 11 people injured.

The footage shows the Traveller moving towards the truck before the two vehicles collide. The video has surfaced as authorities continue investigating what led to the crash.

Chief Minister to visit accident site

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said he will visit the accident site on Saturday. He is also expected to review the medical treatment being provided to those injured in the collision.

Gaurav Gogoi raises concerns over highway conditions

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has questioned the condition of highways in Assam following the accident. He alleged corruption in highway construction and maintenance and said poor road quality was contributing to frequent crashes.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gogoi questioned the collection of tolls when, according to him, roads were not being maintained properly.

He alleged that the accident could have been prevented and blamed what he described as a nexus between contractors and politicians. He said ordinary people were paying the price for these alleged lapses.

Accident took place in Golaghat district

The collision occurred at Rongajan in Assam’s Golaghat district. The passenger Traveller, reportedly carrying students and other passengers, crashed into the container truck.

The exact circumstances that caused the vehicle to move into the truck’s lane are yet to be established. The investigation is underway.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir's epic DEFEATS Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2
Horrifying Accident Caught On Cam: Traveller veers off lane, collides with truck killing 24
Assam accident: Dashcam captures moments before Traveller crashes into container
US airports hit by major disruption as FAA issues nationwide ground stop, thousands of flights affected
US airports hit by major disruption as FAA issues nationwide ground stop
US Treasury Secretary Bessent blames Commerce Dept for failure to blacklist Megaspeed in Nvidia scandal
US Treasury Secretary blames Commerce Dept for failure to blacklist Megaspeed
Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi
Air India suspends flights to Riyadh, Jeddah amid Houthi attacks on Saudi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement