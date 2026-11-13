Assam Accident: 20 feared dead, several injured as truck hits traveller in Kaziranga

At least 20 feared dead after truck collides head-on with traveller in Rongajan, Kaziranga. Bus was going from Bokakhat to Nagaon with students onboard.

At least 20 people are feared dead after a container truck collided head-on with a mini-bus in Assam's Kaziranga on Thursday. Most of those travelling in the mini-bus were reportedly students.

The mini-bus was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon when the accident occurred in Rongajan area near Kaziranga National Park. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was left badly mangled.

Students on board, several feared trapped

Most of the passengers in the mini-bus were reportedly students. Several passengers are feared trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Local residents were the first to reach the spot. Police personnel later joined them and launched a rescue operation. The injured were initially rushed to Kohora Model Hospital for treatment.

Most of those critically injured were later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment. Rescue operations are still underway.

Toll likely to rise, says SSP

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said preliminary reports suggest at least 20 people are feared dead, and the toll is likely to rise as bodies are still being retrieved.

"We have got a preliminary report that at least 20 people feared dead in the accident. We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise," Deka said.

He added that the exact number of people travelling in the mini-bus was not immediately known.

Minister at site, monitoring rescue

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA from Bokakhat, reached the accident site and is supervising relief and rescue operations.

Bus was speeding, violated park restrictions: Police

Police said the mini-bus was allegedly travelling at a high speed, violating speed restrictions imposed near Kaziranga National Park.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," SSP Deka said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.