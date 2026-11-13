FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth Malhotra's 'great PR budget' dig, draws parallels with Sylvester Stallone: 'Blinkers phenke main...'

Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth 's 'great PR budget' dig

Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer humiliating 89 all-out collapse

Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer

Osama Ahmad Khan Got Recognised in Dubai for His Entrepreneurial Vision and Support for the Arts

Osama Ahmad Khan Got Recognised in Dubai for His Entrepreneurial Vision and Supp

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Assam Accident: 20 feared dead, several injured as truck hits traveller in Kaziranga

At least 20 feared dead after truck collides head-on with traveller in Rongajan, Kaziranga. Bus was going from Bokakhat to Nagaon with students onboard.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Assam Accident: 20 feared dead, several injured as truck hits traveller in Kaziranga
Assam accident
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 20 people are feared dead after a container truck collided head-on with a mini-bus in Assam's Kaziranga on Thursday. Most of those travelling in the mini-bus were reportedly students.

The mini-bus was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon when the accident occurred in Rongajan area near Kaziranga National Park. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was left badly mangled.

Students on board, several feared trapped

Most of the passengers in the mini-bus were reportedly students. Several passengers are feared trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Local residents were the first to reach the spot. Police personnel later joined them and launched a rescue operation. The injured were initially rushed to Kohora Model Hospital for treatment.

Most of those critically injured were later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment. Rescue operations are still underway.

Toll likely to rise, says SSP

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said preliminary reports suggest at least 20 people are feared dead, and the toll is likely to rise as bodies are still being retrieved.

"We have got a preliminary report that at least 20 people feared dead in the accident. We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise," Deka said.

He added that the exact number of people travelling in the mini-bus was not immediately known.

Minister at site, monitoring rescue

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA from Bokakhat, reached the accident site and is supervising relief and rescue operations.

Bus was speeding, violated park restrictions: Police

Police said the mini-bus was allegedly travelling at a high speed, violating speed restrictions imposed near Kaziranga National Park.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," SSP Deka said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth Malhotra's 'great PR budget' dig, draws parallels with Sylvester Stallone: 'Blinkers phenke main...'
Kartik Aaryan makes first big statement after Sidharth 's 'great PR budget' dig
Gautam Gambhir loses patience after India's 89-run collapse against New Zealand, refuses to spare batters, slams Rohit, Kohli, Iyer
Gautam Gambhir loses patience after India's 89-run collapse against New Zealand
Assam Accident: 20 feared dead, several injured as truck hits traveller in Kaziranga
Assam: 20 feared dead, several injured as truck hits traveller in Kaziranga
Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams: IndiGo, Air India impacted; airlines issue advisory
Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams: IndiGo, Air India impacted
Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer humiliating 89 all-out collapse
Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement