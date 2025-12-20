FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway

BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad announcement: 'He is improving but...'

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Assam today, here's all you need to know

Epstein Files RELEASED: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker named in fresh batch of documents, photographs published by DOJ

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital chokes under thick blanket of fog, toxic smog, air quality hits 'severe+' category; IMD issues orange alert

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics

Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja

BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad announcement: 'He is improving but...'

BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson reported that five coaches and the engine of the train, which travels between Mizoram's Sairang and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal, derailed. Fortunately, no passengers were hurt.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the early hours of Saturday, a tragic incident occurred in Assam's Hojai district when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed, resulting in the death of at least eight elephants and the injury of another. The accident took place around 2:17 am in the Changjurai area.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson reported that five coaches and the engine of the train, which travels between Mizoram's Sairang and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal, derailed. Fortunately, no passengers were hurt. Senior officials from the forest and railway departments have reached the site, which is approximately 126 km from Guwahati, and a rescue operation is currently in progress.

The derailment has significantly impacted train services in Assam. The NFR announced that trains scheduled to pass through the affected Jamunamukh Kampur section will now be diverted via the UP line. According to the statement, the loco pilot had applied emergency brakes upon spotting the elephant herd, but was unable to prevent the collision.

"The derailed train, after detaching the affected coaches, has left the site for Guwahati," the statement read. "Once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be added to accommodate the passengers of the affected coaches, and the train will resume its journey."

The incident has renewed existing concerns about the safety of wild animals, especially elephants, on railway tracks. In response, the Indian Railways has implemented several measures to prevent such accidents. Earlier in March, the railways introduced an AI-enabled Intrusion Detection System (IDS) designed to detect elephants on tracks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look at Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day, SEE pics
Radhika Merchant turns heads with simple yet elegant look
Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja, rescue operation underway
Assam: 8 elephants killed as 5 coaches of Rajdhani Express derail in Hoja
BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad announcement: 'He is improving but...'
BCCI shares MAJOR update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of T20 World Cup squad a
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Assam today, here's all you need to know
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Assam
Epstein Files RELEASED: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker named in fresh batch of documents, photographs published by DOJ
Epstein Files RELEASED: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Diana…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement