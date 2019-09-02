Assam: 21 arrested after 73-year-old doctor was beaten to death at a tea estate in Jorhat

At least 21 people have been arrested two days after a 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was beaten to death by a mob of 250 people in a tea estate at Assam's Jorhat.

Protesting against the killing of the doctor, junior doctors of Assam Medical College carried out a candle march.

The protesting doctors said, "Today we have gathered to protest against the incident in Jorhat where a 73-year-old senior colleague of ours was beaten to death by tea garden workers. We do save lives but how can we be expected do so when our lives are under threat," Dr Dipul Nath, one of the doctors leading the march said on Sunday.

Junior Doctors of the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh held a candle march, yesterday, protesting against the killing of a 73-year-old doctor, allegedly by tea garden workers in Teok, Jorhat last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ucoO9ZuWeC — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Dr Dutta was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family along with some others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

According to police, a magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this matter and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Subhan Gowalla will conduct the enquiry and submit a report in seven days.

"The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of people attacked Dr Deben Dutta following the death of Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the garden hospital," said Roshni Aparanji Korati, Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Another junior doctor at the candle march said they wanted people to understand the situation of doctors and to abstain from using violence against the professionals who work to save lives.

"We request all people to bring awareness in the society on the violence inflicted on doctors. We want our profession to be a secure one, we cannot be forced to help people at gunpoint. People have to understand some matters are in the hands of the higher power, we want to save people but we cannot save everyone," Dr Rituraj Deb said.

(With inputs from ANI)