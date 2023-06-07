Assam: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Kamrup, no casualty reported (file photo)

A goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday but no injuries were reported, a railway official said. The incident took place near Boko when 20 wagons of the coal-laden train jumped the tracks at Singra near Boko, he said.

The derailed wagons were at the centre of the train which had a total of 60 wagons, the official said. The train was bringing coal to Tetelia in Kamrup Metropolitan district from Asansol in West Bengal. The cause of the derailment was yet to be ascertained and senior railway and police officials were camping at the spot, he said.

Four passenger trains in the Rangia-Lumding section were cancelled but express trains were not affected as rail traffic in the section was lean and confined mostly to goods trains, the official said. Restoration work has begun and the plying of trains is expected to resume soon, the official added.

