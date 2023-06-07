Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Assam: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Kamrup, no casualty reported

Assam: The derailed wagons were at the centre of the train which had a total of 60 wagons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

Assam: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Kamrup, no casualty reported
Assam: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Kamrup, no casualty reported (file photo)

A goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday but no injuries were reported, a railway official said. The incident took place near Boko when 20 wagons of the coal-laden train jumped the tracks at Singra near Boko, he said.

The derailed wagons were at the centre of the train which had a total of 60 wagons, the official said. The train was bringing coal to Tetelia in Kamrup Metropolitan district from Asansol in West Bengal. The cause of the derailment was yet to be ascertained and senior railway and police officials were camping at the spot, he said.

Four passenger trains in the Rangia-Lumding section were cancelled but express trains were not affected as rail traffic in the section was lean and confined mostly to goods trains, the official said. Restoration work has begun and the plying of trains is expected to resume soon, the official added.

READ | Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.