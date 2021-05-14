Assam: 18 elephants killed in lightning strikes in Nagaon

At least 18 elephants were found dead in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday (May 13). According to Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, the initial investigation suggests that the elephants died due to electrocution caused by lightning. However, the exact reason can only be confirmed after post mortem.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "It is a very saddening incident. This has never happened before in the Assam forest. Today afternoon, when it was raining, a thunderstruck and 18 elephants died.” He further informed that he will be visiting the spot on Friday and a post mortem of the elephants will be conducted.

The incident happened in the hilly Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest in the Forest Department’s Kathiatoli Range. "When we received the news, our DFO along with a veterinary doctor reached the site. In his report, the doctor has stated thundering as the reason. I will be visiting the location with five doctors, to conduct the post mortem," Parimal Suklabaidya said while explaining the difficulty in taking a team to the remote hill area.

The team is expected to examine if there is another reason behind the death of the elephants. (With ANI inputs)