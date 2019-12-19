Assailant opens fire at Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav, arrested

An unidentified person opened fire on a Shiv Sena leader on Thursday morning in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. The party functionary has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Shiv Sena leader, identified as Shekhar Jadhav, suffered injuries on his hand due to the attack.

According to reports, the assailant was held by residents of the area and was handed over to the police.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

Yesterday, Two motorcycle-borne persons fired at Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi's car on Wardha road in Maharashtra.

When Joshi was returning home with his family members and friends after celebrating his 24th wedding anniversary at a restaurant, the bike-borne assailants attacked his car, a police official said.

A cavalcade of 10 to 15 vehicles was escorting Sandip Joshi's family members following the celebration of his wedding anniversary. The mayor was present at the back of the cavalcade, driving his sports utility vehicle (SUV), when the assailants, who were behind his car at the junction of the Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, fired three bullets at the mayor's vehicle and fled the spot.

"The bullets pierced through two glass windows and the rear windshield of the car, but Joshi was not hurt. He immediately stopped the car on the spot and alerted the police," PTI quoted a police official as saying.