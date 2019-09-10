Headlines

HomeIndia

India

'Asked to stand up by CISF personnel': 28-year-old wheelchair-bound activist alleges mistreatment at Delhi airport

Virali Modi, a 28-year-old US-based disability rights activist, was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via Spice Jet airlines when the CISF personnel forced her to stand for security checking. When Virali said she couldn't stand due to her disability, the security personnel acted in disbelief and said that she was being 'melodramatic'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 10:10 PM IST

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Delhi airport allegedly asked a wheelchair-bound activist travelling to Mumbai to stand up for security check despite her declaring that she can't stand due to a spinal injury she suffered in 2006.

Virali Modi, a 28-year-old US-based disability rights activist, was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via Spice Jet airlines when the CISF personnel forced her to stand for security checking. When Virali said she couldn't stand due to her disability, the security personnel acted in disbelief and said that she was being 'melodramatic'.

According to the tweet posted by Virali Modi, the security personnel was quoted as saying to another colleague, "That girl is so dramatic. She's unnecessarily doing drama. She can obviously stand."

Viral also stated in her tweet addressed to CISF that when the security personnel came back with another colleague, she denied saying anything inappropriate about her disability.

" She comes back with her colleague and I confront her and she denies saying anything and starts yelling at me saying that she was talking about something else".

" Is this how you treat people with disabilities", Virali Modi's tweet to CISF stated.

Virali Modi tweeted, "YOU HAVE TO STAND UP FOR SECURITY CHECKING! STOP DOING DRAMA!,” - The CISF at Delhi airport said this to me. PLEASE RT - THIS TREATMENT TOWARDS THE DISABLED IS RIDICULOUS."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

