Asked PM Modi to resume dialogue with farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for the first time after taking oath as the Punjab CM earlier this month. He said that he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the agitating farmers.

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," he told reporters here after the meeting.

Channi also requested PM Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor which was closed due to COVID-19.

"I also requested to the PM that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earliest," Channi said.Notably, this is the first meeting between the two leaders after Channi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab following the crisis in Punjab Congress and the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the chief ministerial post.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

