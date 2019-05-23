Aska Lok Sabha election results 2019 Odisha: BJD's Pramila Bisoyi wins big

Aska Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Final update:

BJD's Pramila Bisoyi wins against Anita Subhadarshini of BJP by 204707 votes.

Aska Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Aska Lok Sabha constituency has been one of the safest seats for Biju Janata Dal. It is a seat which has sent both Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik to the Lok Sabha in the past and in the last election, BJD candidate Ladu Kishore Swain won by an overwhelming 3.12 lakh margin.

But with an unmistakable change in the equation in Odisha politics, Aska result is no longer a foregone conclusion.

BJD has fielded Pramila Bisoyi, a self-help group activist as its candidate stating a goal to promote women empowerment. In Odisha, where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are taking place together, it has fielded four women candidates from the assembly segments that come under Aska seat.



Aska located in Ganjam district consists of Polasara, Kabisuryanaga. Khallikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili assembly segments. Hinjili is Naveen Patnaik's constituency in Assembly and hence Aska is a personal battle for him. And the BJP is in no mood to make it easy for BJD as it has fielded professor Anita Priyadarshini. She comes from a prominent political family and her father Ramkrushna Patnaik was the Finance Minister in the Naveen Patnaik government before being axed. Anita's mother Kumudini is also a politician of repute.

Congress has left the seat for CPI as part of the seat-sharing deal and they have fielded Rama Krushna Panda. Young leader Rama Krushna Panda is hoping to leverage past influence of the party in this belt.

Historically, Aska was a Congress stronghold barring once in 1971, when CPI won. But from 1996, it has been one-way traffic with BJD ruling the roost. Will that trend get disturbed when people of the constituency vote on April 18. We will know on May 23.