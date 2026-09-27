FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Punjab University Protest: LPU Students Holds Protest, Block Highway Over Unverified R*pe Claim

Punjab University Protest: LPU Students Holds Protest, Block Highway Over Unverified R*pe Claim

The Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra to score his first hit after 10 years? Film shows 40% growth on Saturday, earns...

The Vvaan BO collection: Sidharth Malhotra to score his first hit in 10 years

Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal claims cricketers DM her, shows chats to Virendra Sehwag, he reveals 'lefty bhi, righty bhi', netizens guess player

Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal claims cricketers DM her, shows chats to Sehwag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda knocked out, India left without individual medal

India's badminton individual medal hopes at the Asian Games 2026 ended on Sunday as PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda bowed out in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda knocked out, India left without individual medal
PV Sindhu. (Photo: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's badminton individual medal hopes at the Asian Games 2026 ended on Sunday as PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda bowed out in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu made a strong start against China's Chen Yu Fei but could not sustain the momentum, losing 21-11, 18-21, 10-21, according to ESPN.Sindhu took the opening game comfortably but Chen fought back to level the contest before dominating the decider. The defeat brought an end to India's campaign in badminton at the Games, with the men's team bronze remaining the country's only medal from the sport.

Earlier, 18-year-old Unnati also came close to securing a medal before going down to Japan's former world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi 16-21, 21-14, 17-21 in a closely fought quarterfinal.Unnati recovered after losing the opening game and forced a decider, but could not capitalise when Yamaguchi appeared to be struggling with a leg issue.

The Indian stayed within touching distance in the closing stages, but errors and missed opportunities allowed Yamaguchi to edge ahead. At 16-14 and 18-16, the Japanese player managed to maintain her narrow advantage before closing out the match.

In other events, boxer Ankush defeated Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinal to assure India of a medal.

Archery continued to produce strong results, with India's men's and women's recurve teams defeating the Philippines and Mongolia respectively to reach the semifinals. India also advanced to the semifinals of the recurve mixed team and men's and women's compound team events.

In athletics, Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon qualified for the men's long jump final. Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan also advanced to the women's 400m hurdles final after finishing second in their respective heats.

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan had earlier qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final, while Tejaswin Shankar stood third in the decathlon overall standings after the discus throw.In shooting, Neeru led the women's trap qualification after Day 1, with Aashima Ahlawat 16th and Manisha Keer 24th. Kynan Chenai was 11th in the men's trap qualification, followed by Shapath Bharadwaj 22nd and Ahvar Rizvi 35th.

India's women's fencing team lost to Uzbekistan in the team sabre quarterfinals, while Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud finished eighth and ninth respectively in the individual dressage final.

In surfing, Sivaraj Babu advanced to Round 3 of the men's shortboard, while Kamali Prakash missed out on progression in the women's event.India also suffered defeats in kurash and women's doubles sepaktakraw on Day 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rise And Fall 2: Siwet Tomar evicted after attacking Shehzad Poonawalla? Watch viral video
Rise And Fall 2: Siwet Tomar evicted after attacking Shehzad Poonawalla?
'They Are Dying, Have No Money': Donald Trump says Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump says Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz
The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film beats Dasara, crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film crosses Rs 100 crore
The Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra to score his first hit after 10 years? Film shows 40% growth on Saturday, earns...
The Vvaan BO collection: Sidharth Malhotra to score his first hit in 10 years
Caste Conundrum: Why does this Scheduled Caste want to be removed from SC list?
Caste Conundrum: Why does this Scheduled Caste want to be removed from SC list?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement