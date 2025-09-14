Asia Cup 2025: India's predicted playing XI vs Pakistan; Will Arshdeep Singh get a chance? Here's all you need to know

Ahead of high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, here's all you need to know about team India's predicted playing XI.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, Group A, is set to take place in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. This match has faced controversy due to calls for a boycott following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Despite calls from fans and former cricketers, the BCCI received government approval to proceed with the match.

India's Playing XI will be under scrutiny in the upcoming game against Pakistan. In the opening match against UAE, which India won by nine wickets, the team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, fielded a somewhat unexpected lineup.

In the match against UAE, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting, with Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3. Sanju Samson was selected as the wicketkeeper, and Shivam Dube was included as an all-rounder. Arshdeep Singh was surprisingly left out, as the team opted for a strong spin attack with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakarvarthy, and Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only specialist pacer, supported by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. India's strategy proved successful, with Kuldeep and Dube taking four and three wickets respectively, leading to UAE's all-out for 57 runs.

Asia Cup 2025: India's predicted XI vs Pakistan

For the match against Pakistan, India are expected to bring-in Arshdeep Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah might again lead the pace attack, but there’s still suspense over Arshdeep Singh’s place in the side. Arshdeep last played a competitive match for Team India on February 12, 2025.

The inclusion of Arshdeep Singh could mean either Dube or Kuldeep will be left out of the Playing XI. However, both players performed well against UAE, which will make the management's decision difficult.

Dube's presence also strengthens the batting lineup, giving India eight batting options. Therefore, it is highly probable that India will maintain the same Playing XI for the upcoming match.

India's Predicted XI against Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.