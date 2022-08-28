Headlines

IND vs PAK: Rs 5,000 fine for watching Ind-Pak Asia Cup match in group, NIT Srinagar issues order

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on August 28, Sunday, in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2022.

DNA Web Team

Aug 28, 2022

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar on Friday urged students not to post any match-related messages on social media or leave their hostel rooms during the matches, they are not even allowed to watch India-Pakistan cricket match.

“During the matches, the students are directed to remain in their allotted rooms and do not allow a group of other students to enter their rooms and watch the matches in groups. If a group of students were watching a match in a particular room, then the students of that particular room will be debarred from the institute’s hostel accommodation,” a NIT notice reads.

It warned of imposing Rs 5,000 as fine on the students involved.

 

The NIT notice also directed the students “to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media”.

“The students are directed to avoid coming out of the hostel or rooms during or after the match,” the notice said.

It must be noted that confrontations erupted at the institute in 2016 following India's semi-final loss to the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. This even resulted in the institution being closed for several days. As a result, the administration issued directives to prevent further chaos.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on August 28, Sunday, in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan have the bragging rights after their thumping 10-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in their last meeting in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue. India, on the other hand, have had a great run of form, coming into the tournament on the back of series wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies.

READ| India's predicted XI vs Pak in Asia Cup 2022: Who will be Rohit Sharma's opening partner?

