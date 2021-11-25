Asia biggest and India's first net zero-emission airport is coming up in Noida - All you need to know

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to create a future-ready aviation sector, the Noida International Airport also called the Jewar Airport will be coming up soon with operations expected to begin by 2024. The construction work for the much-awaited airport has already begun.

The foundation stone of this airport, dubbed to be the biggest in Asia and the first net zero-emission airport in the country will be laid by the Prime Minister today in the presence of Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Located strategically, about 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and 40 km from the multi-nodal logistics hub at Dadri, the Jewar Airport is expected to boost Uttar Pradesh's economy. Noida is expected to gain big from the airport's cargo services.

The official version states that the upcoming Noida International Airport is expected to yield investments worth Rs 10,000 crore for adjoining areas in the initial years.

How Jewar Airport is a dream project

It is a greenfield airport that will be constructed in four phases. The project cost of first phase is Rs 8,916 crore.

The airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares of land and will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers.

Job opportunities will come not just from work at the airport but also from allied industries like storage, defence and food.

It is expected that traffic from Indira Gandhi International airport will be diverted to Jewar airport in the coming years.

The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase of the Noida International Airport.

By 2040-50 after the completion, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year.

The Uttar Pradesh government is spending Rs 4,326 crore on the acquisition of land, rehabilitation and resettlement.

The airport, which is 50 kms from the defence corridor, will help boost the industry besides providing employment to the youth.

The Noida International Airport is being conceived as a ground transportation centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub.

This is owing to the airport's proximity to the existing Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The Jewar Airport will also be linked to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district.