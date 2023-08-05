Headlines

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Government explores live TV on phones without mobile-data: Report

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Government explores live TV on phones without mobile-data: Report

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

9 Best films of Kajol to watch on her birthday

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

HomeIndia

India

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra, who accompanied the ASI survey team during the day-long exercise a day before, on Saturday said the team started work in the morning and it would end at 5 pm.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an exercise that the Muslim side says will "reopen wounds of the past".

The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

This ruled out excavations, which the Varanasi court had said can be conducted if necessary.

The Supreme Court nod on Friday came just hours after an ASI team had already resumed the detailed scientific survey ordered by the Varanasi district court on July 21.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee had challenged the district court's order in the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed its petition on Thursday. The Muslim body then quickly approached the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Varanasi court also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from Friday to September 4.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Amit Shah and AAP lock horns in Lok Sabha over Delhi Bill: ‘Kejriwal govt wants to hide corruption…’

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE