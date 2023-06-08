Search icon
ASI finds 13th-century tunnel near Siri Fort from Khilji-era, full details

Siri Fort: The Khilji dynasty was started by Jalaluddin Khilji.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Delhi: The remains of Siri Fort. (File photo)

The authorities have found a 13-century tunnel in Delhi's Hauz Khas area when they were digging the foundation of a children's museum during routine construction work. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is studying the tunnel. Prima facie, the tunnel was constructed in the 13th century by Allauddin Khilji. This tunnel is located near Siri Fort which was commissioned by Khilji who ruled Delhi at that time.

ASI is studying old documents to find out more about the tunnel. A few years ago, an old wall was found in the same area. Siri Fort is currently in a dilapidated condition. Most of the area around the fort is under DDA.

The decision on further excavation will be taken after a careful evaluation. 

The main motive behind building the Khilji Fort was to save the Delhi sultanate from the attacks of Mongols.

According to HT, they found the arch-like structure when they were creating a four metre wide path from the front gate of the fort to the main road.

An official said that it was a chance finding. All the structures in the area are from the Khilji dynasty's time.

The structure is situated on a mound one metre above the ground.

They are not aware where the structure leads to.

