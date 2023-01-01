Search icon
Ashram flyover shut: Major 45-day traffic disruption for commuters to and from south, southeast Delhi; details

Traffic advisory has been released with alternate routes provided for commuters to avoid trouble during the time period of closure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

The Ashram Flyover will be closed for 45 days from today (January 1) as a connecting road is being constructed and it will disrupt the flow of traffic coming to and going from south and southwest areas of Delhi. 

In lieu of the expected hit to the traffic, commuters have been urged to plan their journeys to railway stations, bus terminals, airports and hospitals well in advance. Furthermore, people have also been advised to park their vehicles only in the designated areas. 

The closure of Ashram flyover will hit vehicles arriving from the Outer Ring Road, the carriageways passing through Ashram chowk on both sides, DND flyover, Mathura Road, Noida. Both Ring Road carriageways under the Ashram flyover will remain open during this time. 

“From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and new DND flyover,” Delhi traffic police informed. 

“The movement of traffic may be restricted and diverted accordingly from the roads and stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND flyover and Mathura Road,” it added.

Alternate routes suggested for affected commuters

As per the traffic advisory, people coming from Badarpur area should take the Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan. Commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side should follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar and AIIMS.

Those coming from Chirag Delhi and IT side should follow Ring Road for Noida. People coming from Akshardham and Noida should follow Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road for AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

People coming from New Delhi and AIIMS side should follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road. Those coming from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi should go on the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

People coming from Moolchand AIIMS and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg have been advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur.

READ | Mumbai local train services to be affected as Central Railway operates mega block

(With inputs from PTI)

