Ashram Flyover shut in Delhi: Diversions for Noida, Ghaziabad, Badarpur, AIIMS, Moolchand, Ring Road, Mathura Road

Ashram-DNA link: It has been done for the construction of a road linking the Ashram Flyover and DND Expressway. (File)

Delhi's Ashram Flyover has been shut for at least 45 days starting January 1. It has been done for the construction of a road linking the Ashram Flyover and DND expressway that connects south Delhi with Noida and Greater Noida. The shutting down of the flyover is expected to cause traffic jams in Outer Ring Road, both sides of carriageways passing through Ashram, DND flyover, Mathura and Noida. The Delhi police have advised people travelling to reach hospitals, bus stations, railway stations and the IGI airport, to plan their transit accordingly.

The Delhi traffic police said traffic will be restricted and diverted from roads connecting the Ashram Flyover, Ashram Chowk carriageways, DND flyover and Mathura Road. They also suggested alternative routes and diversions.

Badarpur: People coming from the side of Badarpur should take Mata Mandir Marg to reach Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.

Sarita Vihar and Jamia: Those coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia should make a U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar and AIIMS.

Noida, Chirag Delhi, IIT: People coming from Chirag Delhi and IIT side and going to Noida should follow the Ring Road. Those coming from Akshardham and Noida must follow roads like Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road and Mathura Road for AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

People coming to Noida, Ghaziabad from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi must take Lala Lajpat Rai road. Follow the same route for NH-24.

AIIMS and New Delhi passengers should take Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Those wanting to go to Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur from AIIMS, Moolchand and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg must follow Captain Gaur Marg.