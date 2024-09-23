Ashraf cuts Mahalaxmi into 30 pieces: Truth behind horrifying Bengaluru incident out

A 29-year-old woman named Mahalaxmi was found dismembered in a Bengaluru flat, leading to suspicions surrounding her relationship with Ashraf as her husband claims she was involved in an illicit affair.

A chilling case has emerged from Bengaluru, where the dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman named Mahalaxmi was found in a flat. Mahalaxmi had been living separately from her husband, Hemant Das, for nearly nine months. During this time, she reportedly had a relationship with a man named Ashraf, who is believed to be from Uttarakhand. Hemant shared that he last saw Mahalaxmi about a month ago when she visited his shop to see their daughter. He confirmed that Mahalaxmi was living with Ashraf in the flat where her body was discovered.

The grim discovery was made when neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the flat. Concerned about the odour, they called the police, who forced the door open. Upon entering, officers were horrified to find Mahalaxmi's body in a horrific state, with parts of her cut into 30 pieces. The gruesome nature of the crime has shocked the community, and disturbing images from the scene have circulated on social media, but they are too graphic to share publicly.

Hemant Das indicated that Mahalaxmi and Ashraf had filed a complaint against him in the past, which led to him avoiding Bengaluru. Hemant explained that his marriage to Mahalaxmi lasted about six months, but they had been facing many issues, which ultimately led to their separation. He suspects that Ashraf may have killed Mahalaxmi, potentially due to a blackmail case she filed against him a few months ago.

Police Commissioner Dayanand has stated that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly. He confirmed that the main suspect has been identified, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. However, he declined to reveal the suspect's identity, noting that he is an outsider and sharing more information could complicate the case. Home Minister G. Parameshwara added that the police have collected significant evidence, suggesting that more details will emerge as the investigation unfolds.

