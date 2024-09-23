Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US proposes to ban Chinese software after President Biden and PM Modi's summit

'Humanity's success lies in collective strength, not on...': PM Modi's strong message at UN Summit

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

Ashraf cuts Mahalaxmi into 30 pieces: Truth behind horrifying Bengaluru incident out

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US proposes to ban Chinese software after President Biden and PM Modi's summit

US proposes to ban Chinese software after President Biden and PM Modi's summit

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani seen singing along in Lucky Ali concert, pics surface

5 laziest animals in the world

5 laziest animals in the world

7 jobs with highest salary

7 jobs with highest salary

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

HomeIndia

India

Ashraf cuts Mahalaxmi into 30 pieces: Truth behind horrifying Bengaluru incident out

A 29-year-old woman named Mahalaxmi was found dismembered in a Bengaluru flat, leading to suspicions surrounding her relationship with Ashraf as her husband claims she was involved in an illicit affair.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Ashraf cuts Mahalaxmi into 30 pieces: Truth behind horrifying Bengaluru incident out
Over 30 pieces of woman's body parts found inside fridge
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A chilling case has emerged from Bengaluru, where the dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman named Mahalaxmi was found in a flat. Mahalaxmi had been living separately from her husband, Hemant Das, for nearly nine months. During this time, she reportedly had a relationship with a man named Ashraf, who is believed to be from Uttarakhand. Hemant shared that he last saw Mahalaxmi about a month ago when she visited his shop to see their daughter. He confirmed that Mahalaxmi was living with Ashraf in the flat where her body was discovered.

The grim discovery was made when neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the flat. Concerned about the odour, they called the police, who forced the door open. Upon entering, officers were horrified to find Mahalaxmi's body in a horrific state, with parts of her cut into 30 pieces. The gruesome nature of the crime has shocked the community, and disturbing images from the scene have circulated on social media, but they are too graphic to share publicly.

Hemant Das indicated that Mahalaxmi and Ashraf had filed a complaint against him in the past, which led to him avoiding Bengaluru. Hemant explained that his marriage to Mahalaxmi lasted about six months, but they had been facing many issues, which ultimately led to their separation. He suspects that Ashraf may have killed Mahalaxmi, potentially due to a blackmail case she filed against him a few months ago.

Police Commissioner Dayanand has stated that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly. He confirmed that the main suspect has been identified, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. However, he declined to reveal the suspect's identity, noting that he is an outsider and sharing more information could complicate the case. Home Minister G. Parameshwara added that the police have collected significant evidence, suggesting that more details will emerge as the investigation unfolds.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Balancing Studies and Investments: How College Students Can Safely Venture into Forex Trading

Balancing Studies and Investments: How College Students Can Safely Venture into Forex Trading

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

Noida firing: 3 men partying at mall open fire in parking lot over...

Noida firing: 3 men partying at mall open fire in parking lot over...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

How was universe created as per Hinduism?

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

Ananya Panday poses with Orry, Faye D'Souza in BTS pics from Call Me Bae; Vir Das, Varun Sood also make appearance

5 most reliable electric cars in the world

5 most reliable electric cars in the world

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement