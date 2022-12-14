Ashok Singh Jaunapuria underlines the ideal qualities of a nimble businessman

It's tough to list what makes a successful entrepreneur. After all, their individuality sets them apart! However, eminent real estate developer Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, who is also the Managing Director and CEO of SS Group, has passed on a few qualities that every entrepreneur should possess.

So, if you are aiming to start your own venture and embark on an entrepreneurial journey, note down these points.

1. Passion

An entrepreneur should be passionate about his domain. Ashok Singh Jaunapuria says, " If you aren't interested in your own business idea, you won't put your heart and soul into it. Thus, no matter how hard you try, meeting success would be impossible."

2. Risk-Taker

There are a lot of risks involved in starting your venture. Changing market conditions, competitor's movements, changes in government policies, and whatnot? These might affect your business, and you should be ready for it.

3. Ethics

Ashok Singh Jaunapuria is very stringent about ethics. He says that a lot of businessmen forget about adhering to morals, hampering their and their venture's public image.

4. Empathy

A businessman needs to understand what's going on in someone else's mind, especially his target audience and employees. Empathetic entrepreneurs connect with others genuinely and understand their feelings.

5. Perseverance

"Whatever you do, whichever niche you choose, you cannot part ways with hard work," says Ashok Singh Jaunapuria. Being able to do smart work along with hard work is what makes an entrepreneur adept.

6. Patience

Success doesn't come overnight, nor does it come within a year. It's a long process. You are starting something from scratch, and it will take a lot of time to form. Moreover, there will be situations where you may lose your mind. Decisions taken in these moments can make or break your business. Thus, having patience is very important.

There's a lot that Ashok Singh Jaunapuria wanted to share. However, you can learn that from his journey. It's been more than a decade since this man has been steering the real estate scenario in Gurugram. He has worked on projects like The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. Moreover, he was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias.

Ashok Singh Jaunapuria is a great businessman and an even more efficient leader. He has been working with the same team for the past 15 years. He has many projects on his hands, and we wish he achieves success in it.

