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Ashok Kharat sexual scandal: From plastic snakes, tiger-skin fabric to ‘energised stones’, how Nashik astrologer staged setups to scare victims

Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat’s case investigation has unveiled deeper layers as it has been found out that the influential astrologer allegedly made fake setups using plastic snakes, tiger-skin patterned fabric and secret props to scare his clients, according to a report.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 11:17 PM IST

Ashok Kharat sexual scandal: From plastic snakes, tiger-skin fabric to ‘energised stones’, how Nashik astrologer staged setups to scare victims
Ashok Kharat
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Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat’s case investigation has unveiled deeper layers as it has been found out that the influential astrologer allegedly made fake setups using plastic snakes, tiger-skin patterned fabric and secret props to scare his clients, according to a TOI report. “He allegedly created staged setups using plastic snakes, tiger-skin patterned fabric, and concealed props to frighten clients,” an officer told TOI.  

Devendra Fadnavis on Kharat 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday spoke at length in the Assembly on the sexual assault and rape cases involving former merchant navy officer Ashok Kharat but did not mention any alleged links between the accused and political leaders or officials involved with him.  

A major controversy erupted in the Maharashtra politics after photographs of various politicians and high-profile officials with fraud Godman Ashok Karat went viral on social media. As per reports, several officials were involved in his network and provided financial assistance. 

Ashok Kharat’s viral video 

According to the report, the purported fraud by the self-styled godman extended to the sale of so-called “energised stones”, as claimed by the complainants. They also claimed that Kharat’s staff obtained wild tamarind seeds for about Rs 100 per kilogram, polished them, and offered them as sacred objects. 

“After people confided in him about their personal issues, Kharat would appear to perform rituals on these stones and seeds sourced from Nashik Road, and then offer them as ‘blessed’ items priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,00,000,” a senior investigating officer told TOI. 

Cases on Ashok Kharat 

He is accused of rape, sexual assault, and blackmail, allegedly targeting women under the guise of spiritual guidance. Police have multiple FIRs against him and he is in custody while investigations continue. 

Kharat is often called ‘Captain’ due to his Merchant Navy career. He led the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust in Mirgaon, giving him influence in local politics and society.

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