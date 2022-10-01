'We will complete five years': Ashok Gehlot hints he will remain Rajasthan CM, asks people to send budget ideas to him

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the Congress government will complete its five-year term and that the upcoming budget will focus on students and youth.

Two days after apologising to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and announcing that the future Chief Minister of Rajasthan will be chosen by her, Ashok Gehlot indicated on Saturday that it would be him.

He further said that the Congress will not allow the BJP to carry out its plot to destabilize the government.

"We will complete five years, and I have said that the next budget would be given for students and young," Gehlot told reporters in response to a query on whether he will propose the fifth budget of the state's incumbent government.

Gehlot is touring the Bikaner division, attending various events related to the rural youth Olympics.

He attacked the BJP, saying, "They continue to work hard to guarantee that our government does not last five years. Previously, the BJP attempted horse trading, but our MLAs remained together and refused to budge. As you can see, the government was rescued the last time and is still in operation."

Gehlot urged the youth, students, and the general public to communicate their ideas directly to him so that the government could develop better plans.

Responding to the allegation that the Congress was unable to provide a strong opposition in the country, Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had stunned the BJP leadership, leaving it with no choice but to attack the grand old party.

Furthermore, he said that the election to select the Congress president sent a message to the people of the country.

"Nobody knew when Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda were elected BJP presidents. Elections in the Congress are held in a democratic way. This election has demonstrated to the people of the country that the Congress is still capable of providing a powerful opposition " Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan BJP has continued to attack the Congress on the state unit's developments. "The 8 crore public of Rajasthan has been humiliated since their leader sometimes claims he would abide by the party high command, but when the (CM) post is set to depart, deploys his lieutenants to seek MLA resignations!" said Opposition Leader Gulab Chand Kataria.

READ| 'Choose Kharge but if you want change I am there': Shashi Tharoor on Congress prez election