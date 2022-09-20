Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ashok Gehlot for Congress president? Why Rajasthan CM remains reluctant to take up the job despite Gandhis' backing

Ashok Gehlot, who has been repeatedly pushed by Gandhis to take up the post, has reported agreed to file his nomination papers next Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Ashok Gehlot for Congress president? Why Rajasthan CM remains reluctant to take up the job despite Gandhis' backing
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - File Photo

With Shashi Tharoor set to run for the Congress president post after a non-objection from Sonia Gandhi, speculations are rife that he will face challenge from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the race, something which the latter has been showing reluctance for. 

Gehlot, who has been repeatedly pushed by Gandhis to take up the post, has reported agreed to file his nomination papers next Monday for the October 17 election, reported NDTV

The Congress veteran, who has managed to ward off several threats to his government, including the alleged Operation Lotus by the BJP and a rebellion by Sachin Pilot. 

Experts believe that Gehlot is concerned about ceding Rajasthan to Pilot. He is believed to have conveyed to Gandhis that he would like to remain the CM for some time, even after taking over the Congres president post. 

NDTV quoted sources saying that Gehlot may also consider taking over as working president of the Congress with Sonia as the full-term chief. This will let him remain the chief minister in the state, which goes to polls late next year.

Amid these hectic parleys ahead of the party polls, Gehlot has been trying to persuade Rahul to return to the helm. 

If Gehlot becomes the president or working president, the Gandhis will not only be getting rid of the long-pending issue of leadership void, but will also be able to silence the criticism of familism and dynasty politics by getting a party chief outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

If Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot is appointed as one of the working presidents, it may also pave way for the leadership to resolve the power tussle between the two leaders in Rajasthan, which goes to polls next year. 

The Gandhis are said to have promised Pilot that they would elevate him to the CM’s post a year before the state goes to polls. 

Renowned journalist Dr Mukhopadhyay opines that the organisational polls will become futile if a non-Gandhi, who is “remote-controlled” by the top leadership, is chosen for the post in case the Gandhis refuse to take it up. 

The Congress will accept nominations till September 30. The elections for Congress president, if needed (if there are more than one candidate), will be held on October 17. The results will be declared on October 19.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.