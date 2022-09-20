Ashok Gehlot for Congress president? Why Rajasthan CM remains reluctant to take up the job despite Gandhis' backing

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot - File Photo

With Shashi Tharoor set to run for the Congress president post after a non-objection from Sonia Gandhi, speculations are rife that he will face challenge from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the race, something which the latter has been showing reluctance for.

Gehlot, who has been repeatedly pushed by Gandhis to take up the post, has reported agreed to file his nomination papers next Monday for the October 17 election, reported NDTV.

The Congress veteran, who has managed to ward off several threats to his government, including the alleged Operation Lotus by the BJP and a rebellion by Sachin Pilot.

Experts believe that Gehlot is concerned about ceding Rajasthan to Pilot. He is believed to have conveyed to Gandhis that he would like to remain the CM for some time, even after taking over the Congres president post.

NDTV quoted sources saying that Gehlot may also consider taking over as working president of the Congress with Sonia as the full-term chief. This will let him remain the chief minister in the state, which goes to polls late next year.

Amid these hectic parleys ahead of the party polls, Gehlot has been trying to persuade Rahul to return to the helm.

If Gehlot becomes the president or working president, the Gandhis will not only be getting rid of the long-pending issue of leadership void, but will also be able to silence the criticism of familism and dynasty politics by getting a party chief outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

If Sachin Pilot or Ashok Gehlot is appointed as one of the working presidents, it may also pave way for the leadership to resolve the power tussle between the two leaders in Rajasthan, which goes to polls next year.

The Gandhis are said to have promised Pilot that they would elevate him to the CM’s post a year before the state goes to polls.

Renowned journalist Dr Mukhopadhyay opines that the organisational polls will become futile if a non-Gandhi, who is “remote-controlled” by the top leadership, is chosen for the post in case the Gandhis refuse to take it up.

The Congress will accept nominations till September 30. The elections for Congress president, if needed (if there are more than one candidate), will be held on October 17. The results will be declared on October 19.