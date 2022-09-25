Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid suspense over next Rajasthan CM

Photo: IANS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is in the running to be the next national president of Congress, dropped a big hint on his succession in the state. Gehlot made a stunning statement siding with the “new generation” saying it should get a chance to lead the show.

Gehlot made the statement while speaking to the media in Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, some MLAs of Gehlot camp are reportedly in a meeting called by state minister Shanti Dhariwal. These include State ministers Mahesh Joshi, Shakuntala Rawat and MLAs Danish Abrar, Mahendra Choudhary, Alok Beniwal. As per sources, the Gehlot camp in Rajasthan is meeting to decide the course of action to be taken if Sachin Pilot becomes the next CM.

(With inputs from IANS)