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Ashneer Grover slams government over UPI fee above Rs 2000, says 'call it tax not charge': Watch

Ashneer Grover called the new MDR on UPI merchant payments above Rs 2,000 a tax, said consumers will ultimately pay despite government saying P2P UPI remains free from Oct 15.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

Ashneer Grover slams government over UPI fee above Rs 2000, says 'call it tax not charge': Watch
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Ashneer Grover reacted to the new merchant fee on UPI transactions and said consumers will ultimately pay the cost. The entrepreneur said the levy should be called a tax, even though the government clarified that UPI payments between individuals will remain free.

Grover called merchant fee a tax

In an interview with Times Now on Tuesday, Grover spoke after the government announced a merchant charge on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The former BharatPe co-founder questioned the move and said that calling it a charge or MDR did not change its nature. He said, "Then call it tax. Why are you calling it a 'charge', 'MDR ’, or claiming that it won't affect the customer?"

He challenged the idea that only the affluent would pay a fee, questioning the logic of paying a monthly Rs 500 just for breathing. His interview went viral on social media. He clarified that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is not a tax and is not collected by the government or NPCI.

Grover cited RBI and bank profits

Grover's post on X critiques a fee linked to UPI by highlighting the RBI's surplus of Rs 2.87 lakh crore, total bank profits of Rs 4.11 lakh crore, and NPCI's pre-tax surplus of Rs 1,888 crore. He raises questions about who is bearing losses from UPI and the nature of government subsidies, and proposes that reducing ATM and cash logistics costs could be achieved by encouraging UPI adoption.

Also read: Lionel Messi to get grand farewell? Football great added to Argentina squad for 'last tango' against Benin

The government said consumers will not be affected

The government has stated that a merchant charge applies only to payments over Rs 2,000, while person-to-person UPI transactions will remain free. Approximately 96% of merchant transactions will be unaffected due to falling below the threshold or being subject to zero-MDR for small merchants. However, Grover disagrees, arguing that consumers will still feel the impact, as excise duties from oil companies ultimately raise petrol prices. He said, "At the end of the day, who pays? Whether it is tax or any other charge, the consumer pays." The merchant fee on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will come into effect from October 15.

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