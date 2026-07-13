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Ashadi Wari tragedy: 3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into pilgrims in Pune

Three women pilgrims of Ashad Wari were killed and four other people were injured after a truck carrying pilgrims-known as Warkaris- rammed into a group of pilgrims on the Saswad-Jejuri Road in Pune district on Monday, police officials said.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Ashadi Wari tragedy: 3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into pilgrims in Pune
3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into Ashadi Wari pilgrims (ANI)
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Three women pilgrims of Ashad Wari were killed and four other people were injured after a truck carrying pilgrims-known as Warkaris- rammed into a group of pilgrims on the Saswad-Jejuri Road in Pune district on Monday, police officials said.  

According to Pune Rural Police, the accident occurred around 500 metres from the Belsar Toll Naka towards Jejuri, near Hotel Shipdeep Lodging. Police said the truck belonged to the 'Dindi' from Nanded district and was involved in an accident with seven women Warkaris from a 'Dindi' from Sangli district. 

Three women died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to an ICU hospital in Jejuri for treatment.Police said the truck was being driven by a 70-year-old man, who has been detained. Police personnel are present at the spot, and legal proceedings are underway.  

“A truck belonging to the Dindi of Rangnath Maharaj Pokharbisikar from Loha, Nanded District, met with an accident involving seven women Varkaris belonging to a Dindi from Kasbedigraj, Sangli District,” Pune Police (Rural) said. 

The Wari pilgrimage, a centuries-old tradition, is the defining ritual of the Warkari Panth, a Maharashtrian Vaishnava religious tradition. The Ashadi Wari is a 21-day pilgrimage procession in which devotees from various parts of Maharashtra travel to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal. 

Further investigation into the incident is in progress. Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

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