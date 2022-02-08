Asees Chadha - Incredible Dancing Feet

Tiny dancing feet have become the most remarkable feature worth painting in Asees’s persona over the years!

Blessed with a unique synchronization between her upper body and lower and star-like expressive facial features, she has broken many records and barriers on the dance stage.

Fusion was her strength till Bhangra became her passion, and she fired the Punjabi world with her passion, breaking many taboos.

Pursuing Bhangra in India and abroad, Asees removed the veil between genders in this dance form with great sensitivity.

Disappointed by the patriarchal prejudices in Punjab, at one point, she thought of migrating to Canada solely for the sake of Bhangra.

But Covid made her change her plans and all to her benefit. Slowly she started making dents into the Punjabi Bhangra fabric. Her stature grew professionally as she perfected her technique. The male domain cleaved to let her in.

Finally, in the winters of 2021, Asees raised the first all-women team in the Live Bhangra category in India and captured the hearts and minds of patriarchal Punjabis. Competing with nine all-male teams, she put the stage on fire at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Boys, at Jullundur!

She was pitted against the best of bests, but she ousted those Bests to prove that her team and dancer were no less.

Clutching her trophies, she created history in the arena of Bhangra, opening the doors to women Bhangra dancers in Punjab.

Conquering the male domain, she is eyeing many more competitions in times to come, making her an icon to be idolized, on the map of Bhangra in India and abroad.

Apart from swinging on Dhol beats, choreographing is Asees’s forte. She has stepped into the Pollywood arena, teaching many a known face to dance nimbly. Much sought after by the celebrities, she chooses her students skeptically.

Asees, true to the creative streak which runs through her, is now dribbling with modeling. She showcases many of the known brands and takes her role as an Influencer seriously. She is passionate about experimenting with various art forms, and her adventurous nature obliges naturally. Let’s wait and watch what her next move shall be!

- Brand Desk Content