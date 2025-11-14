Owaisi trumps Rahul Gandhi in Bihar? AIMIM emerging as larger party than Congress in trends

Bihar assembly election 2025 results are full of surprises. Surpassing the predictions of exit polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on as many as 200 of the 243 total seats. This means the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is set to witness a massive drubbing.

Bihar assembly election 2025 results are full of surprises. Surpassing the predictions of exit polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on as many as 200 of the 243 total seats. This means the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is set to witness a massive drubbing. Congress seems to be on path to emerge as a big loser as the grand old party is trailing behind many smaller fronts, including Asaduuddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in latest trends.



As of latest trends around 2 pm, Owaisi's AIMIM was leading on five seats, while Congress was leading on only four seats.



Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.