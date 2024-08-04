Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Khan Sir, once did not have Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his real name, income, net worth and more

Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for six states including Maharashtra, MP; check full forecast here

Himachal Pradesh Cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 11 in flash floods, 40 still missing, red alert issued till…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Khan Sir, once did not have Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his real name, income, net worth and more

Why Khan Sir, once did not have Rs 90, rejected Rs 107 crore offer; know his real name, income, net worth and more

Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

 7 most bizarre foods across the world

 7 most bizarre foods across the world

8 strangest looking animals

8 strangest looking animals

5 best CNG cars in India under Rs 7 lakh

5 best CNG cars in India under Rs 7 lakh

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ram Gopal Varma says making mythological films is dangerous: If you sell Adipurush...

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ram Gopal Varma says making mythological films is dangerous: If you sell Adipurush...

Cast of new show Megha Barsenge seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of premiere

Cast of new show Megha Barsenge seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of premiere

HomeIndia

India

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'

The Hyderabad MP also alleged that the BJP has been against these boards and Waqf properties from the very beginning and they have been working on a "Hindutva agenda".

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over ‘proposed amendments' to Waqf Board Act, says, ‘Govt wants to...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reacting to reports that the Centre is planning to amend the Waqf Board Act, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that it shows that the Modi government wants to snatch away the autonomy of the board and intends to interfere in it.

Addressing a conference, Owaisi said, "Firstly, when Parliament is in session, the central government is acting against parliamentary supremacy and privileges and informing the media and not informing Parliament. I can say that whatever has been written in the media about this proposed amendment shows that the Modi government wants to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board and it wants to interfere. This itself is against the freedom of religion."

The Hyderabad MP also alleged that the BJP has been against these boards and Waqf properties from the very beginning and they have been working on a "Hindutva agenda".

"Now if you make amendments to the establishment and composition of the Waqf board, then there will be administrative chaos, loss of autonomy of the Waqf board and if the control of the government increases over the Waqf Board, then the independence of Waqf will be affected. In the media report, it is written that if there is any disputed property, then these people will say that the property is disputed, and we will get it surveyed. The survey will be conducted by the BJP, CMs and you know what will be its result. There are many such dargahs in our India where BJP-RSS claims that they are not dargahs and mosques, so the executive is trying to snatch the power of the judiciary," he added.

Notably, earlier reports suggested that the government was looking to bring amendments to the Waqf Act.

According to the reports, the Centre is likely to bring a total of 40 amendments to the act in the next Parliament sitting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

IIT Kanpur develops 'Smart Bra' to detect breast cancer symptoms, know its features

IIT Kanpur develops 'Smart Bra' to detect breast cancer symptoms, know its features

Meet actor who has been at odds with Amitabh Bachchan for 29 years, stays away from Aishwarya, Abhishek, not Salman Khan

Meet actor who has been at odds with Amitabh Bachchan for 29 years, stays away from Aishwarya, Abhishek, not Salman Khan

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

Meet man, an Indian, who has earned Rs 1600 crore in minutes, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Meet man, an Indian, who has earned Rs 1600 crore in minutes, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

Friendship Day 2024: From Shah Rukh-Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, a look at iconic friendships in Bollywood

6 Yoga asanas to help you burn your belly fat

6 Yoga asanas to help you burn your belly fat

Most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement