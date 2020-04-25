Asaduddin Owaisi sends groceries to 30 poor families following distress call by Hyderabad woman

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday sent groceries for 30 Hindu poor Hindu families after he received a distress call from a woman who is a resident of his constituency.

In the afternoon, a lady named Madhavi made a distress call to Owaisi on his mobile from Lal Darwaza area near Charminar and informed him that there are about 30 families, most of them from below poverty line, which do not have groceries to cook food.

"I called up Asad Saab and told him like me and my family, there are many families nearby who are not able to go out and get groceries due to lockdown and asked him to help. Within an hour he sent sent 30 packets of groceries through the local people and helped us. We thank him," said Madhavi, a housewife.

"Jab humse koi madad maangne aata toh hum kabhi yeh nahin dekhte woh Musalmaan hain ya Hindu ya phir koi dharam ya jaati ka hain, hum har zarooratmand ki madad karte hain, ( I don't see caste, religion when anyone seeks my help, myself and party always helps those who are in need ),'' Owaisi has said on many occasions.

On Friday, Owaisi distributed PPE kits to Asha and Anganwadi workers along with local police and municipal workers worth Rs 15 lakh.

Notably, Owaisi is one of the most controversial political figures in India.