Asaduddin Owaisi says 'hope INS Vikrant gives PM strength to name China', BJP terms remark provocative

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Friday took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he commissioned India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, saying "hope INS Vikrant gives him the strength to name China in parliament". Owaisi alleged that India need 200 ships to guard its maritime interests but has only 130. In a strongly worded comeback, BJP called the remark provocative and false and advised Owaisi to be more civilised in issues regarding national interests.

"I also hope this INS Vikrant will give PM Modi the courage to speak up about China which has occupied 10 villages of our territory. Hope the INS will give him enough strength to take China's name in the parliament," Oswaisi said, adding, "While INS Vikrant was launched, we also have to think that we need a 3rd carrier aircraft but he (PM Modi) is not giving permission. That is because he has destroyed the economy of the country and has no money. We need 200 ships but only have 130".

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson NV Subhash slammed Owaisi for his comments.

"Owaisi is giving provocative and false statements such as Chinese occupying 10 regions and Modi government not reacting to such acts. Instead of applauding the country on this special moment, Owaisi takes his usual stance of spreading negativity. He is not a security analyst and should drop his political posturing and, for once, should rejoice in the country's success," he said.

"AIMIM and its leaders are always down with conflict-inducing mentality, provoking others in the name of religion and what not. Owaisi brothers should try to be more civilized regarding national interests," he added.

Listing actions taken against China by the Modi government, he reminded Owaisi that it was the same government that stopped China in its tracks at Doklam in 2017.

"Also, the Modi government was the one who banned 273 Chinese apps in the country in 2020," he added.

China attempted to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh but turned back after facing stiff resistance from the Indian armed forces. 20 Indian bravehearts died in the line of duty in Doklam in June 2020 after giving a bloodied nose to their Chinese counterparts in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

According to media reports, China is rapidly developing infrastructure along the de-facto border.

The Opposition claims China has constructed villages on the Indian territory and that PM Modi is afraid to name China, but the government maintains not an inch of the country's land has been occupied by the Chinese.

After multiple rounds of military-level talks, the standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh remains unresolved.

