‘Muslims using the most condoms’: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Mohan Bhagwat’s population growth concerns

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat noted concerns regarding the increasing population of the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked him “not to fret” over the population growth, as the Muslim population of India was not contributing to it.

Owaisi said that the Muslim population of India is “rather declining” and asserted that Indian Muslims were the ones using contraceptives the most. His remarks came days after Bhagwat had called for a comprehensive population policy to ensure that the rising population does not become a burden but can be used as a resource.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi could be seen speaking to a crowd and saying that the Muslim population in India is declining and the age gap between the children in Muslim families is also increasing in the current generation.

“The population of Muslims is not increasing, instead it is declining. The spacing between children is also increasing among Muslims,” the AIMIM chief said in the video he posted on social media.

Owaisi further added, “Don’t fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It’s rather falling... Who’s using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won’t speak on this.” This comes as a retort to Mohan Bhagwat’s concern about the rising population of the country.

"Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored... So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results,” Bhagwat had said during the RSS Vijayadashmi festival.

Citing the National Family Health Survey, Owaisi said that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of Muslims has seen the highest drop. He further dares the RSS chief to talk about the missing Hindu girl children.

“I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat. Lakhs of daughters of our Hindu sisters are missing from 2000 to 2019. This is the government's figure. But he won't talk about it,” said the AIMIM chief. He further reiterated, “Remember, a Hindu Rashtra is against Indian nationalism. It is against India.”

