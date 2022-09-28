Asaduddin Owaisi on PFI: 'This ban cannot be supported'

Asaduddin Owaisi: On Tuesday, NIA conducted searches at 93 locations in 15 states of India. (File)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the ban on the Popular Front of India cannot be supported. "While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported the democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported," he said in a series of tweets.

PFI was banned for 5 years by the central government for being involved in anti-India activities.

"How come PFI is banned but the organizations associated with convicts of Khaja Ajmeri bomb blasts aren’t? Why has govt not banned right-wing majoritarian organizations?" he added.

The leader also attacked the Congress and BJP for amending UAPA, the law under which the Centre took the action.

"We should remember that Congress amended UAPA to make it stringent and when the BJP amended the law to make it even more draconian, Congress supported it. This case will follow the timeline of Kappan, where any activist or journalist is randomly arrested and takes 2 years to even get bail," he added.

The Central government said PFI and its associates operated as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but had been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society, working towards undermining the concept of democracy and showing sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

On Tuesday, NIA conducted searches at 93 locations in 15 states of India. Over 100 activists were arrested in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. Earlier this month, NIA arrested 106 people linked with PFI.