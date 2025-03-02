Owaisi said on Saturday that Urdu is not just the language of Muslims but a part of India's cultural and historical heritage

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remark on Urdu. Owaisi said on Saturday that Urdu is not just the language of Muslims but a part of India's cultural and historical heritage.

Criticising Adityanath, Owaisi said, “It is clear that the UP CM doesn’t know Urdu. But only he can answer why he did not become a scientist. The ideology he comes from never participated in the freedom struggle. Gorakhpur, where Yogi Adityanath is from, is also the birthplace of famous Urdu poet Raghupati Sahay ‘Firaq,’ who was not a Muslim.”

Owaisi further stated that Urdu played a key role in India’s freedom movement. “Urdu is part of Uttar Pradesh’s culture and is protected by the Constitution like other languages. Not every Muslim speaks Urdu. BJP and RSS want a nation with one language, one religion, and one ideology,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier criticised the Samajwadi Party for demanding Urdu translations of assembly proceedings. He accused them of wanting to turn children into religious scholars instead of providing them with modern education.

BJP Responds

BJP leaders hit back at Owaisi, calling him a "kingpin of rumours." BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “Owaisi makes such statements for publicity. Urdu is a good language and an integral part of our country. We use many Urdu words in daily conversations.”

BJP leader Mohsin Raza also criticised Owaisi, pointing out that he studied law in London. “Owaisi wants to keep his vote bank uneducated while he himself became a barrister. The opposition is against Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to connect people with the mainstream,” he said.