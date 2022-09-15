Asaduddin Owaisi compares PM Narendra Modi to 'Cheetah', here's why

Owaisi (File)

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter moves like a 'cheetah' when asked about China's alleged transgression of the Line of Actual Control. He, however, clarified the remark was made as a joke and he mustn't be stuffed in jail under UAPA.

His oblique remark was in reference to the Central government reintroducing Cheetah to the Indian subcontinent in Madhya Pradesh. The animals will be released in the state's Kuno National Park on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Owaisi said PM Modi moves faster than Cheetah when asked about issues like inflation and unemployment.

“When we talk about unemployment, Modi leaves even the cheetah behind. When we ask about China occupying our territory, Modi ji is quicker than the cheetah,” he said.

“He is very quick in these matters, we are telling him to go slow," he added.

Owaisi, one of the most bitter critics of Modi, said he is very "fast" when it comes to speaking, implying that the BJP leader is a clever orator.

“I am saying all this in a lighter vein so that the UAPA is not invoked against me,” he said, referring to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Owaisi also criticized the Varanasi court's order regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque. He said the verdict is a setback for the nation.

He also accused the UP government of systematically targetting Madrassas.

“Why are only unaided madrassas being surveyed? Why is there no survey of RSS schools, and private and government schools,” he said.

With inputs from PTI