Asaduddin Owaisi reignited the debate over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, claiming it stands on Waqf land, raising legal and political questions amid the new Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, owns one of the most luxurious homes in India—Antilia, a 27-storey mansion located on Altamount Road, Mumbai. Spread over 4,532 square meters, the house is estimated to be worth Rs 15,000 crore. While it has long been a symbol of wealth and grandeur, Antilia is back in the news—this time because of a fresh controversy about the land it was built on.

Recently, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and is now awaiting the President’s approval. The new law aims to improve the management of Waqf properties, which are lands donated for religious or charitable purposes in Islam. The law introduces modern ways of registering and monitoring these lands.

Amid the discussion on this law, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the land Antilia stands on actually belonged to a Waqf trust, sparking public debate. Old videos of Owaisi and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also resurfaced, where both alleged that the land was meant for an orphanage and religious school and was not sold legally.

Reports claim that the land was originally given to the Waqf Board in 1986 by Kareem Bhai Ibrahim. Later, in 2002, the plot was sold to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 21.5 crore. However, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the sale did not follow proper Waqf Board procedures. The sale should have been approved by a two-thirds majority of the Board, but no official meeting was held. The report also questioned why the Charity Commissioner got involved, as only the Waqf Board had the authority to approve such a sale.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had stated that his government would take action based on the findings, but the matter has remained stuck in court for years. The Maharashtra Assembly had also mentioned that Waqf land cannot be sold for private use.

Now, as the Waqf Amendment Bill nears final approval, calls have increased for the Waqf Board and the Kareem Bhai Trust to resolve the matter peacefully. Legal experts say that if the land was indeed Waqf property, the sale could face serious legal consequences.

Despite the controversy, Ambani’s family continues to live in Antilia, which includes luxury features like a spa, gym, private theatre, helipad, temple, and swimming pool. The mansion was designed by the U.S.-based firm Perkins and Will and took around four years to complete, from 2006 to 2010.

This isn’t the first time Waqf land has been at the centre of such disputes. The Waqf Board managed 52,000 acres in 1950, and that number has now grown to over 9.4 lakh acres in 2025. As land values rise, conflicts over ownership and sale of Waqf land are becoming more common.

This case, involving one of the most powerful families in India, could become a landmark decision in how religious and charitable lands are handled in the future.