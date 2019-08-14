Asaduddin Owaisi calls for restoration of Article 370 in J&K, demands release of politicians

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on BJP-led Central Government demanding that Article 370 of the Constitution should be brought back in Jammu and Kashmir and those politicians who are in jails and detention should be released immediately.

Speaking in Hyderabad, the AIMIM president also demanded that telecommunication facilities in the Valley should be restored immediately.

"The BJP-led Central Government has its interest only in the demography of Kashmir and they do not have any love for the local Kashmiris and they want to install only a non-muslim Chief Minister," he said.

Owaisi also questioned the wisdom of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the removal of 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir. "Do these people have more wisdom than Jawaharlal Nehru or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?" he asked.

When asked what would he expect in Modi's speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the Independence Day, he said, "The Prime Minister will wear yet another colourful pagdi, speak about some issues which are less relevant. I request that he should follow constitutionalism."

Just like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi evinced interest in going to Kashmir, Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed the desire.

"Who can stop me? Kashmir is part of India and I can go there unlike Arunachal Pradesh or Lakshwadeep where I need permit," he remarked sarcastically.

Reacting to Tamil superstar Rajnikant's remarks that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are like "Krishna and Arjun" from Mahabharat, Owaisi said, "People like me are villians, only they are heroes, heroines, side actors or anything they want."