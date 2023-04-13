Asad Ahmed encounter: What next for mafia boss Atiq Ahmed, son Ashraf? Know political reactions

Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed (File photo)

Mafia boss Atiq Ahmed was left heartbroken and emotional in the custody of the police after he got to know that his son Asad Ahmed, the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been killed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in an encounter in Jhansi.

After the killing of Asad Ahmed, Atiq Ahmed was heard saying, as per Zee Media sources, that the encounter was his own fault, and that he never expected that this would be the outcome of the entire manhunt and trial of the Umesh Pal murder case.

Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam, who was seen in the CCTV footage of the Umesh Pal murder, were shot dead by the police after they were trying to flee the authorities in Jhansi. 42 rounds were fired in the gunfight between them and the authorities, and the accused were eventually shot dead.

What next for Atiq Ahmed, son Ashraf?

After the death of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, both him and his elder son Ashraf continue to await trial in the Umesh Pal murder case, as well as other criminal cases pending against him. Both Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf have been sent to 7-day police custody.

The Prayagraj police produced Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in the court on Thursday in the Umesh Pal murder case. The UP Police have found sufficient evidence against the accused named in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, as the conspirators in the murder.

It is expected that in the next few months, the conviction in the Umesh Pal murder case will likely be announced, and Atiq Ahmed and his family will be sentenced to jail if found guilty.

Political reactions on Asad Ahmed’s encounter

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government was trying to divert attention from real issues with "fake encounters" and BSP supremo Mayawati said the killing could be a repeat of the "Vikas Dubey incident".

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on the other hand, congratulated UP Police on the action. "Nobody will touch you if you don't commit a crime. And nobody will be spared if they commit a crime," Maurya told PTI. He asserted this was a BJP government and not an SP regime that criminals would be spared.

(With inputs from agencies)

