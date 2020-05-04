As world fights COVID-19, some people busy spreading viruses like terrorism, fake news: PM Modi at NAM summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses like terrorism and fake news.

He was speaking at a video-conference of leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Even though he did not name any country or a person, his comments were seen aimed at Pakistan as two terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of eight security personnel in three days.

"Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity.

"COVID19 has shown us the limitation of the existing international system. In the post COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality & humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," Modi said in his address to NAM leaders.

"To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," he said.

"During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. Indian civilization sees the whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we're also extending help to other countries," he added.

"To counter COVID19, we've promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood and we're organising online training to share India's medical expertise with many others. Despite our own needs we've ensured medical supplies to over 123 partner countries," the Prime Minister said.

"Humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice and to retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," Modi said.

