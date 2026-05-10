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As Vijay’s bond with Rahul Gandhi deepens, echoes 'secularism', will party moving closer to INDIA bloc?

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Vijay assumed office today after taking oath as a minister and of secrecy. In his powerful speech after the ceremony, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the “new beginning” and era of “real, secular and social justice.” Will it join INDIA bloc?

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 10, 2026, 09:59 PM IST

As Vijay’s bond with Rahul Gandhi deepens, echoes 'secularism', will party moving closer to INDIA bloc?
Vijay seen sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi and deepening bond triggering buzz over joining INDIA bloc (image: ANI)
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Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Vijay assumed office today after taking oath as a minister and of secrecy. In his powerful speech after the ceremony, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the “new beginning” and era of “real, secular and social justice.” 

Notably, Vijay sought Congress’ coalition to secure his claim to form the government and in his speech today he accused its ally DMK of emptying government’s treasury and deteriorating its finances sharply over the last five years. 

Hitting out at the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Vijay highlighted the government’s debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and said, “Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only if you look inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not.”  

Promising to run a “transparent government”, the Tamil Nadu CM said he won’t hide his actions from public and would rather perform them openly. 

Since the Congress extended support to TVK and Rahul Gandhi seen on stage with Vijay during the oath-taking ceremony, the question that arises is: Will TVK be a part of INDIA bloc? 

Vijay’s ‘secular’ ideology 

The term “secular” has always been the main element of Vijay’s political ideology. In October 2024, while holding its first conference in Vikravandi , TVK unveiled its founding ideology: “Secular social justice, egalitarianism, and democracy.” 

Based on this, the Congress, leading the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc), shared its five seats to help it form the government.  

The Congress in its support letter to TVK, said the alliance is “conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India”. 

The CPI and CPI(M) also reasoned their support to TVK in secular terms, and “to prevent BJP from coming to power indirectly”.  

In September 2024, the party officially announced its ideological leaning as Centre-Left, aligning with the philosophies of BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and K Kamaraj, while completely rejecting “any association with right-wing politics”.  

He clearly stated his support to anti-caste and the originators of Dravidian ideology like EV Ramasamy or Periyar, and CN Annadurai; the constitutionalist and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar; also Kamaraj, a Congress stalwart. 

While declaring his CM candidature, Vijay said, “The BJP may sow seeds of poison elsewhere, but not in Tamil Nadu. You can't oppose Anna and Periyar and expect to win here.” 

At a Madurai conference in August 2025, Vijay had again emphasised on ‘secularism’, “Tamil Nadu is a secular land and the people will not allow any space for divisive hate politics based on religion and caste.” He termed the BJP a “fascist force” and his “ideological enemy” and termed DMK as a “political enemy”. 

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